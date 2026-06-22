AIADMK walks out of Assembly over Mekedatu dam issue, denial of speaking time

CHENNAI: AIADMK members staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday 22nd June, alleging that the Speaker denied them an opportunity to speak on the Mekedatu dam issue and a breach of privilege matter related to the government resolution.
Following the walkout, Leader of the opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami explained the party's stand to reporters outside the Assembly, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Palaniswami alleged that the government had incorporated amendments suggested by the opposition into the Mekedatu resolution, which he claimed was against Assembly rules. He said the inclusion of the Opposition's amendment in the resolution amounted to a violation of established Assembly procedures and termed the move condemnable.
The AIADMK leader also questioned the government's stand on the Cauvery issue. Referring to the Supreme Court's final verdict on the Cauvery water dispute, Palaniswami asked why there was a demand for a fresh arbitration tribunal when a final judgment was already in place.
Palaniswami said the AIADMK had submitted a letter seeking permission to raise a breach of privilege issue regarding the alleged modification of the government resolution. However, he claimed the Speaker did not permit the party to raise the matter in the House. Stating that AIADMK members were repeatedly denied an opportunity to present their views, Palaniswami said the party decided to walk out of the Assembly in protest.
The proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the River Cauvery in Karnataka has been opposed by Tamil Nadu, which fears it could affect the State's share of Cauvery water. Tamil Nadu has consistently urged the Union government not to grant approval for the project, citing the Supreme Court's final verdict on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and the interests of farmers in the Cauvery delta region.