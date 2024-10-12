Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident: No casualties, three patients recovering at Government Railway Hospital

CHENNAI: All passengers injured in the recent train accident were admitted to government hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition, with many already discharged.

In a miraculous escape for all the passengers and crew of the Mysuru Darbhanga Express train, no casualties were reported in the train accident on Friday night.

Three patients are under treatment at the Government Railway Hospital in Perambur.

The medical teams at Ponneri Government Hospital, Thiruvallur Government Hospital and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital were put on alert immediately after the accident took place and 22 ambulances were rushed to the accident spot in Kavaraipettai.

A total of seven patients, who had suffered minor injuries were taken to the Ponneri Government Hospital.

An official from the hospital said that they did not have major injuries and were discharged later on Saturday after primary care. Three patients who were admitted to Stanley Medical College and Hospital were referred to Perambur Railway Hospital after a review from the doctors at the Railway Hospital.

Prayanshu (20), incurred injuries on his right thigh and face, while the left leg of Raghul (22) was fractured.

Meanwhile, Chandhan Kumar (25), had cuts on his right foot, elbow and left forehead. The patients are from Bihar and insist on being taken to their hometown.

"The injured patients don't want their families to travel from their hometown to Chennai. They requested the railway authorities to arrange for some facilities to help them return back home. They were in movement when the collision happened, so they have sustained severe injuries. If they were seated, the impact would not have been so severe, " said a senior official from the hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin met the patients at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and interacted with the doctors to check on their health status. Hospital authorities confirm that all patients are in a stable condition and will be discharged based on doctors' recommendations.

The hospital staff authorities continue to monitor the health condition of the patients.

Emergency staff from the 108 emergency ambulance services provided first aid to seven patients and treated those who had fainted. The officials say that three ambulances had reached the spot within 12-15 minutes of the accident and other ambulances were diverted to the spot.

"We were shocked at the intensity of the accident and were fearing casualties or major injuries but luckily, there were no casualties. Locals also came to assist us. It was little difficult to take the patients from the coaches to the hospital as the compartments were upside down and some of them could not even move on their own. We are glad that there were no casualties, and all patients are recovering steadily, " said a senior official from 108 ambulance services.