Morphing row: Ex-BJP leader's anticipatory bail plea rejected

Karuppu Muruganandam, in his anticipatory bail petition, denied the allegations levelled against him by Divya Seshadri of Bengaluru in her complaint lodged at the Tiruchy police commissioner’s office on September 24, alleging that he had been in a close relationship with her, uploaded morphed photographs and videos intended to defame her on social media, and cheated her.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against him.

Muruganandam claimed that Divya Seshadri was living separately from her husband, had sought his help and had expressed an interest in joining a political party. He said she had been introduced to him and that he had extended various forms of assistance to her.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel for Muruganandam sought anticipatory bail for him. However, counsel for Divya Seshadri opposed the grant of anticipatory bail and sought to implead her as a respondent.