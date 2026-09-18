BJP leader Muruganandam rejects charges by female functionary, says AI-generated pics used against him

The BJP had removed Muruganandam from all party positions with immediate effect following a complaint by Divya Sheshadri, the party’s state OBC wing secretary. The complaint alleged physical abuse, mental harassment, coercion, intimidation and threats, besides other serious allegations, and sought an inquiry, police protection and disciplinary action.

Muruganandam, however, said his more than three-decade association with the BJP had been without any complaint and alleged that action was taken against him without an inquiry by the party’s disciplinary committee.

He said he had spoken to BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh and state in-charge Aravind Menon, who had assured him that action would follow a disciplinary inquiry.