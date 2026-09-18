BJP leader Muruganandam rejects charges by female functionary, says AI-generated pics used against him

CHENNAI: Former BJP state general secretary Karuppu M Muruganandam on Friday rejected the allegations levelled against him by party functionary Divya Sheshadri, claiming that AI-generated photographs and a fabricated complaint were used to remove him from party posts without a formal inquiry.
The BJP had removed Muruganandam from all party positions with immediate effect following a complaint by Divya Sheshadri, the party’s state OBC wing secretary. The complaint alleged physical abuse, mental harassment, coercion, intimidation and threats, besides other serious allegations, and sought an inquiry, police protection and disciplinary action.
Muruganandam, however, said his more than three-decade association with the BJP had been without any complaint and alleged that action was taken against him without an inquiry by the party’s disciplinary committee.
He said he had spoken to BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh and state in-charge Aravind Menon, who had assured him that action would follow a disciplinary inquiry.
“Taking action against me solely on the basis of fabricated, AI-generated photographs and a fake complaint, without any inquiry, is completely unacceptable,” he said.
Muruganandam also warned of stringent legal action against those circulating what he described as fake news and rumours.