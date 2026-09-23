BJP forms panel to probe allegations against Muruganandam

State president Nainar Nagenthran issued the order with immediate effect, appointing national executive member H Raja as convenor and state joint treasurer M Sivasubramaniyan and national council member R Umarathi as members. The panel will conduct an inquiry and submit its report to the state and central units.

Divya had submitted a complaint to the BJP leadership alleging physical abuse, mental harassment, coercion, criminal intimidation and threats. She also alleged that Muruganandam had represented that he would marry her, was named as guardian in her children’s school records and had assured her support for her candidature from Srirangam in the 2026 Assembly election.