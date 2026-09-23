BJP forms panel to probe allegations against Muruganandam

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the allegations raised by party functionary Divya Sheshadri against former state general secretary Karuppu M Muruganandam, after both were relieved of their organisational posts.
State president Nainar Nagenthran issued the order with immediate effect, appointing national executive member H Raja as convenor and state joint treasurer M Sivasubramaniyan and national council member R Umarathi as members. The panel will conduct an inquiry and submit its report to the state and central units.
Divya had submitted a complaint to the BJP leadership alleging physical abuse, mental harassment, coercion, criminal intimidation and threats. She also alleged that Muruganandam had represented that he would marry her, was named as guardian in her children’s school records and had assured her support for her candidature from Srirangam in the 2026 Assembly election.
Muruganandam has rejected the allegations, claiming that fabricated, AI-generated photographs and a false complaint were used against him. He also alleged that he was removed without an inquiry by the party’s disciplinary committee and said he would pursue legal action against those circulating what he described as false information.
The BJP had on September 18 relieved Muruganandam of all party responsibilities. Divya was subsequently removed as state OBC wing secretary.
The committee’s report is expected to place the allegations, responses and other relevant material before the party leadership for further consideration and action after examining all relevant material available.