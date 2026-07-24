Magistrate-supervised autopsy begins in Thoothukudi custodial death case

The youth's death

While he was being prepared to be produced before the court from the police station, he reportedly suffered a seizure and fainted, the police said.

He was immediately admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed despite treatment.

The autopsy

Following this, his body was taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy on Friday morning.

Arunachalam's father, Nagraj, and brother, Sudalaimani, came to identify his body before the autopsy began.

A team of post-mortem specialists from Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi began the autopsy in the presence of Thoothukudi Criminal Justice Magistrate Vijaya Rajasekhar.

The entire autopsy is being videotaped.