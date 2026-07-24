Magistrate-supervised autopsy begins in Thoothukudi custodial death case

CHENNAI: The autopsy of the 24-year-old Thoothukudi youth who died in police custody is being conducted at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital in the presence of a Criminal Justice Magistrate and is being videographed, according to a Malaimalar report.
Arunachalam, a resident of the Amuda Nagar area of Thoothukudi, was arrested by the police on July 17 for allegedly selling liquor illegally and was taken to the Thenpagam police station for questioning.
While he was being prepared to be produced before the court from the police station, he reportedly suffered a seizure and fainted, the police said.
He was immediately admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed despite treatment.
Following this, his body was taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy on Friday morning.
Arunachalam's father, Nagraj, and brother, Sudalaimani, came to identify his body before the autopsy began.
A team of post-mortem specialists from Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi began the autopsy in the presence of Thoothukudi Criminal Justice Magistrate Vijaya Rajasekhar.
The entire autopsy is being videotaped.
Earlier, Arunachalam's relatives had refused to accept his body and lodged a complaint at the Thenpagam police station, alleging that he died due to custodial assault.
They demanded action against the police officers involved in the incident and that the investigation be conducted by a Judicial Magistrate. They also demanded that the autopsy be videotaped.