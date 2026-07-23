Court flags 8-day delay in custodial death autopsy

Incidentally, this is the third case of death in prison in July alone.

In the communication dated July 22, Judicial Magistrate S Mohamed Suhail stated that he had conducted an inquest into the death of M James, son of Maria Soosai, a convict who died on July 15 while lodged in the Central Prison in Tiruchy. A case was registered (Crime No. 206 of 2026) in this connection at the Government Hospital police station.

In the letter, the magistrate said the body was handed over to the Department of Forensic Medicine at KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchy, for autopsy. A request was made on July 16 to nominate a team of doctors in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines, including videography of the post-mortem examination process.