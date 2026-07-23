Court flags 8-day delay in custodial death autopsy

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over an eight-day delay in conducting the post-mortem examination of a convicted prisoner’s body, a Judicial Magistrate in Tiruchy has written to the Director of Medical Education and Research (DME&R), Chennai, directing the official to initiate immediate action to avoid any further delay.
Incidentally, this is the third case of death in prison in July alone.
In the communication dated July 22, Judicial Magistrate S Mohamed Suhail stated that he had conducted an inquest into the death of M James, son of Maria Soosai, a convict who died on July 15 while lodged in the Central Prison in Tiruchy. A case was registered (Crime No. 206 of 2026) in this connection at the Government Hospital police station.
In the letter, the magistrate said the body was handed over to the Department of Forensic Medicine at KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchy, for autopsy. A request was made on July 16 to nominate a team of doctors in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines, including videography of the post-mortem examination process.
However, despite repeated requests, no medical team had been nominated by the DME&R, resulting in the body remaining at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for eight days.
The magistrate noted that autopsies in custodial death cases should ordinarily be conducted at the earliest, preferably within two days, before the body is handed over to the family for final rites. He said the delay had caused hardship to the bereaved family and led to an unwarranted delay in the administration of justice.
Describing the matter as “most urgent”, the court directed the DME&R to immediately nominate the required team of doctors, ensure that the post-mortem examination is conducted without further delay, and facilitate the release of the body to the deceased’s family. The magistrate also warned that failure to comply could invite further legal proceedings to fix accountability.