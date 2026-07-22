CB-CID to probe custodial death of Nagercoil inmate

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has transferred the investigation into the alleged custodial death of Sabari Varman, an inmate who had been arrested by the Nagercoil police, to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).
So far eight prison inmates and three jail officials were arrested by the police.
The order comes amid scrutiny over the circumstances leading to Sabari Varman's death while in custody. With the transfer, the specialised investigating agency will take over the probe from the local police and examine the sequence of events surrounding the incident.
The CB-CID is expected to collect evidence, record statements from police personnel and other witnesses, and ascertain whether any procedural lapses or criminal misconduct led to the death.
Sabari Varman was initially arrested by South Thamarikulam police for the possesion of gutka on July 8 and died on July 8 and died on 13 in jail.