Madras Music Academy award row: CPI condemns those opposing TM Krishna

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has welcomed the Music Academy conferring the Sangita Kalanidhi award on Carnatic singer TM Krishna and condemned those opposing it.

"In the history of Carnatic music, vocalist Krishna is creating a new path for himself. The Music Academy has chosen Krishna for the Sangita Kalanidhi award considering his achievement and continuous work to improve human society and harmony. He has been teaching progressive thinking in the Carnatic music industry, " he said in a statement.

CPI condemned Ranjani Gayatri sisters for making slanderous comments on Carnatic vocalist Krishna with a communal and regressive casteist mindset.



Krishna who rescued Carnatic music from the dominant forces that confined it within the caste boundaries and brought it to the people at the grassroots, has already won many awards including "Ramon Magsaysay", " he said.

He said that the Sangita Kalanidhi award conferred on Krishna would only bring more accolades to the award itself.

