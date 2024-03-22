Row over Music Academy award for TM Krishna becomes DMK-BJP slugfest

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday hit out at the office-bearers of the Madras Music Academy, joining the already raging controversy over choosing "Periyarist" TM Krishna for its prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award.

Taking to X, the Annamalai tweeted, "The Music Academy, revered as the Temple of Carnatic Music and spiritual consciousness for more than nine decades, is under the threat of disintegration by divisive forces detrimental to the sanctity of the organisation. @BJP4TamilNadu stands in solidarity with all the eminent artists of the Music Academy who have collectively raised their voices against the inimical approach of the present authority of the academy.

"We stand with eminent musicians @ranjanigayatri avl, @TrichurBrothers avl, Thiru @ravikiranmusic avl, Harikatha exponents Thiru @dushyanthsridar avl, Smt Vishaka Hari avl, and many others who strive to maintain the sanctity of the pristine institution. The last refuge for proponents of Defunct propaganda & ideology of hate & division cannot be the Temple of Carnatic Music!" [sic].

The Music Academy, revered as the Temple of Carnatic Music and spiritual consciousness for more than nine decades, is under the threat of disintegration by divisive forces detrimental to the sanctity of the organisation.@BJP4TamilNadu stands in solidarity with all the eminent… — K.Annamalai (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@annamalai_k) March 22, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, DMK leader and Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan lashed out at Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu for his criticism on social media over TM Krishna being chosen for Sangita Kalanidhi award.

Coming in support of noted vocalist Krishna, who remarks about elitism and casteism in Carnatic music fraternity, DMK leader Kanimozhi tweeted, "@tmkrishna being recognised as Sangita Kalanidhi by the Music Academy has ruffled the feathers of parts of music fraternity. The hate he is receiving for his social beliefs or his engagement with Periyar is uncalled for. A basic reading of Periyar's ideas shows us that he is one of the greatest feminists the world has seen. He never called for a genocide. This hate, similar to the hate filled speech given by the BJP politician in Karnataka recently. Maybe they don't believe in freedom of thought and expression that our country believes in." [sic]