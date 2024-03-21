Madras Music Academy award row: PTR flays Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

CHENNAI: TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan lashed out at Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu for his criticism on social media over TM Krishna being chosen for Sangita Kalanidhi award by the Madras Music Academy.



Taking to X, Sridhar said, "I wish I had learned Carnatic Music and I have to admit to being a zero compared to a talent like TM Krishna. With that said upfront, i find his woke politics nauseating. If he truly wanted to reform Hindu society, he could start with Swami Vivekananda. Instead he has sadly chosen to be in bed with forces that want to destroy Dharma and break this nation. That I cannot stand." [sic]

Replying to this, Minister PTR said "While I disagree with him on many things, I respect his right to air his views. But people in responsible positions should avoid demeaning phrases like 'forces that destroy Dharma and break this nation'. Being successful does not make him an arbiter of patriotism, or even of Dharmam. Decorum has restrained us from using his own problems over the past year to question his character or integrity. He should exercise the same restraint, instead of denigrating people with whom he disagrees." (sic)



Earlier in the day, DMK leader Kanimozhi rose in support for Krishna.



Taking to X, the DMK leader tweeted, ".@tmkrishna being recognised as Sangita Kalanidhi by the Music Academy has ruffled the feathers of parts of music fraternity. The hate he is receiving for his social beliefs or his engagement with Periyar is uncalled for. A basic reading of Periyar's ideas shows us that he is one of the greatest feminists the world has seen. He never called for a genocide. This hate, similar to the hate filled speech given by the BJP politician in Karnataka recently. Maybe they don't believe in freedom of thought and expression that our country believes in." [sic]