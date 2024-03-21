Madras Music Academy award row: Kanimozhi rises in support of ‘Periyarist’ TM Krishna

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi on Thursday tweeted and extended her support for TM Krishna, Sangita Kalanidhi awardee.

Taking to X, the DMK leader tweeted, ".@tmkrishna being recognised as Sangita Kalanidhi by the Music Academy has ruffled the feathers of parts of music fraternity. The hate he is receiving for his social beliefs or his engagement with Periyar is uncalled for. A basic reading of Periyar's ideas shows us that he is one of the greatest feminists the world has seen. He never called for a genocide. This hate, similar to the hate filled speech given by the BJP politician in Karnataka recently. Maybe they don't believe in freedom of thought and expression that our country believes in." [sic]

The Madras Music Academy’s decision to award its highest honour, Sangita Kalanidhi, to TM Krishna has stirred the hornet’s nest from a section of the Carnatic music world.

Expressing their displeasure that the Music Academy’s annual event this year was to be presided over by Krishna, who they said had ‘glorified Periyar who openly proposed a genocide of Brahmins’, Carnatic vocalist duo Ranjani and Gayatri said on Wednesday that they were withdrawing from the conference 2024 and presenting their concert.

The singers also accused Periyar of repeatedly abusing Brahmin women with ‘vile profanity’ and relentlessly worked to normalise filthy language in social discourse.

They charged Krishna with causing immense damage to the Carnatic music world, wilfully and happily stomping over the sentiments of the community and insulting revered icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi.

“His actions have tried to spread a sense of shame in being a Carnatic musician and has been exhibited through his consistent denigration of spirituality in music,” they said, adding that Krishna has vilified the Carnatic music fraternity.

It would be dangerous to overlook Krishna’s glorification of a figure like Periyar the duo said. “We will be in moral violation if we were to bury these values and join this year’s conference.” R Srinivasan, a donor member, also expressed his concern over a ‘very oblique criteria’ – social reform.

“What is the social reform he did and since when did this become a criterion for the award,” he asked, and accused the office-bearers of bringing in the ‘Dravidian model’ in conducting the prestigious annual music conferences and concerts.

Apart from being a Carnatic vocalist. Krishna is also a social activist and has won the prestigious A Ramon Magsaysay Award.