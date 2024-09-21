Begin typing your search...

    Madras High Court grants anticipatory bail to Mano's sons in assault case

    Granting anticipatory bail, the court directed them to sign in at the Valasaravakkam police station for 30 days.

    Mano's two sons Shakir and Rafi; Madras High Court

    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to singer Mano's two sons, Shakir and Rafi, who allegedly assaulted a group of youth after a road rage incident about 10 days ago.

    Granting anticipatory bail, the court directed them to sign in at the Valasaravakkam police station for 30 days.

    The case involves an incident at an eatery in Sridevi Kuppam where the two reportedly assaulted two individuals, including a 16-year-old. Mano's manager and domestic help have been detained in connection with the case, while his sons are allegedly on the run.

    Meanwhile, the city police booked eight people for allegedly assaulting Mano's sons based on the CCTV footage provided by the family.

