Eight booked for attacking singer Mano’s sons

CHENNAI: The Valasaravakkam police have booked eight people for allegedly assaulting noted singer Mano's two sons based on the CCTV footage provided by the singer's family.

Mano's two sons, Shakir (38) and Rafi (35), were earlier booked by the police on September 11 for assaulting two persons, including a minor, after a road rage incident on September 10. They were allegedly in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

While the brothers are yet to be arrested and are said to be in hiding, Mano’s manager Dharman and domestic help Vignesh, the other two who were booked in the case along with the siblings, were arrested and sent in judicial remand on September 11.

Meanwhile, the playback singer's wife shared her family's side of the story through media interviews recently and also shared a CCTV footage of her sons being rounded up by a gang. Based on the video, the police booked the suspects for alleged assault.