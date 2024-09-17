Singer Mano's wife claims sons are missing, releases CCTV clip showing them being attacked

CHENNAI: New twists have emerged in the case involving prominent playback singer Mano's sons who were recently booked by the city police for allegedly assaulting two people including a minor.

A week after the incident, Mano's wife Jameela has claimed that both her sons are missing and released a CCTV clip of the duo being attacked by a mysterious gang, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

During the late hours of September 10, vocalist Mano’s sons, Shakir and Rafi, were reportedly engaged in a conversation with friends near their house at Sridevi Kuppam in Valasaravakam. Around that time, an argument broke out between them and a youth named Kirupakaran and his friend who had come to a nearby hotel to collect a parcel.

From the CCTV footage (Thanthi TV)

A shouting match broke out between Kirupakaran and Mano's sons, which escalated into a physical altercation, following which Kirupakaran lodged a complaint with the Valasaravakam police alleging that Mano’s sons and their friends attacked him. Based on the complaint, the police filed charges against Mano's sons and their friends, Vignesh and Dharman.

Subsequently, the cops arrested Vignesh and Dharman but Mano’s sons are absconding after the incident and continue to remain at large.

However, on Tuesday, Mano's wife Jameela filed a complaint claiming that her sons were attacked by a mysterious gang who broke into their home, injured her and stole jewellery and other valuables.

She also shared a CCTV clip showing Mano's sons being attacked by a gang with stones and bricks on the same night as the first incident, as stated by Kirupakaran in his complaint.

Jameela told the media that she also had additional footage, and would release it if needed, claiming that her sons were the real victims in the case.

She added that after the attack at their residence, her sons had managed to round up two of the accused youths. Following that, the police arrived and after an equiry, let the accused go.

Expressing concern over the safety of her missing sons, Jameela requested the police to trace them at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting enquiries to determine the veracity of the video clip and identify the gang behind the purported attack and their motives.