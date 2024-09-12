Singer Mano’s sons booked for assaulting two at Chennai eatery

CHENNAI: The Valasaravakkam police have booked a case against four people, including vocalist Mano’s two sons, for allegedly assaulting two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, at an eatery at Sridevi Kuppam on Tuesday night. The police have detained Mano’s manager and domestic help in connection with the case.

According to the police, the victims are Kirupakaran (20) of Alapakkam and a 16-year-old boy from Maduravoyal. They are students of Tondiarpet Arts and Science College and ITI Saro Vidyalaya, respectively. On Tuesday night, the duo went to an eatery at Sridevi Kuppam in Valasaravakkam after their sports practice at a football training centre.

Mano’s two sons, Shakir and Rafi, who were inebriated, were also there with their friends. While Kirupakaran and the boy were eating, an argument broke out between them and the gang. Shakir and Rafi allegedly assaulted them and fled from the spot. The injured were sent to a government hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint from the duo, the Valasaravakkam police registered a case. The police said that on Wednesday, Mano’s manager and domestic help were detained. Shakir and Rafi are yet to be arrested.