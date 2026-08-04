Widespread protests erupt across TN after Udhayanidhi’s arrest

The political friction led to the detention of other leaders, as well. In Theni, police arrested senior DMK leader O Panneerselvam while he was participating in a protest condemning Udhayanidhi's arrest.

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education and Tamil Development Rajmohan alleged in a post on X that DMK members had attacked members of the public.

"The sight of DMK members brutally assaulting a two-wheeler rider who urged them not to block the road and inconvenience the public is shocking," he wrote.

Calling the incident unacceptable, the minister said the "law will do its duty."

The controversy stems from a demonstration led by Udhayanidhi in Thanjavur on August 3 over the Cauvery water dispute.

During the protest, the DMK demanded that the ruling TVK take decisive steps to stop Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu reservoir project, waive farmers' loans in full, and declare the delta districts drought-hit.

During his address, a section of the crowd chanted actor Trisha's name. Udhayanidhi responded with a remark that political opponents, including state BJP leaders and the TVK, condemned as an objectionable double entendre.

Following the speech, a TVK national spokesperson submitted a representation to the National Commission for Women, seeking its intervention, an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi, and the registration of a police case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.