Tamil Nadu

LIVE | Tamil Nadu floor test: Udhayanidhi slams TVK for taking AMMK MLA's support despite anti-BJP stand; says CM Vijay surviving on “loaned MLAs”; leads DMK MLAs' walkout

Noisy scenes in the House after SP Velumani, leading the rebel MLAs faction, speaks in trust vote proceedings. "We aren't running behind power, minister posts," he says
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly

TVK FLOOR TEST

Voted in favour of TVK:

1. Congress

2. CPM

3. VCK

4. IUML

5. AIADMK (rebel)

Did not vote for TVK:

1. PMK

2. BJP

3. AIADMK (EPS)

CM Vijay begins address

Udhayanidhi Stalin leads DMK MLAs' walkout

When the DMK came to power in 2021, the State GDP was below 1%. But the Chief Minister didn't hesitate to implement public welfare measures: Udhayanidhi Stalin tells CM Vijay

The CM is surviving on loaned MLAs, he knows he can't fulfil the promises he gave to the people: Udhayanidhi Stalin in Assembly

For the first time in the country, we witnessed the CM going to meet leaders of a faction... You are going even beyond the 'Koovathur model': Udhayanidhi Stalin to CM Vijay

After stating that BJP is your ideological rival, you have taken the support of its constituent AMMK's MLA, but without that party leadership's knowledge: Udhayanidhi Stalin

As you don't have the numbers, CPI, CPI, VCK, and IUML came forward to support - but after clearly stating that they were still with the DMK: Udhayanidhi Stalin

TVK chief Vijay wasn't confident of his chances, and hence contested in two constituencies. But thanked voters from neither of the constituencies: Udhayanidhi Stalin

You don't have the numbers on your own, Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin reminds CM Vijay

SP Velumani, leading AIADMK's rebel MLAs, says AIADMK supports CM Vijay's government

We aren't running behind power, minister post, says SP Velumani amid reports that the breakaway AIADMK faction is seeking Cabinet posts.

AIADMK has always opposed the DMK, says SP Velumani in a veiled reference to the alleged efforts to cobble together a DMK-AIADMK government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

SP Velumani
SP Velumani

Drama in Assembly as Speaker JCD Prabhakar allows SP Velumani to speak after AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Edappadi Palaniswami wonders if it was correct for CM to side with one group of AIADMK.

Edappadi K Palaniswami has opposed the confidence motion moved by TVK leader Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay

Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K Palaniswami

With PMK and BJP abstaining from voting in trust vote, TVK has only 115 votes of support now

MLA S Kamaraj, expelled from AMMK for support to TVK, backs govt in Assembly on trust vote.

DMK MLA M Thamimun Ansari also opposes appointing astrologer as OSD, says "every faith should be respected but should not be into the administration."

M H Jawahirullah of DMK says Tamil anthem must have primacy in TN govt events.

PMK to abstain from voting, says Sowmiya Anbumani

PMK is part of AIADMK-led NDA alliance, and has 4 MLAs.

Sowmiya Anbumani
Sowmiya Anbumani

 IUML, CPI, AMMK also extend support to TVK-led govt

The Indian Union Muslim League and the Communist Party of India, both having two MLAs each, have backed actor-politician Vijay's TVK ahead of the trust vote.

PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani says sustained efforts should continue to ensure TASMAC shops' closure

The Dharmapuri MLA says women's safety lies in ensuring closure of TASMAC shops and anti-drug action.

She also hailed CM Vijay's decision to start the Singappen Special Task Force.

"A separate department with a dedicated DGP should be established for women's protection. A caste-based census should be conducted in Tamil Nadu. A law should be enacted to provide 80% reservation for Tamils in private sector employment. Action must be taken to prevent mineral resource looting and sand mining," Sowmiya Anbumani urged.

BJP chooses to remain neutral in trust vote: MLA Bhojarajan

TVK govt faces floor test: What you need to know

-- The ruling TVK has an overall strength of 107, including the Speaker who may not vote. The party's Tirupattur MLA, R Seenivasa Sethupathy won't be able to cast his vote following a High Court ruling in a case filed by his rival DMK candidate, who lost to the TVK legislator by one vote in the April 23 polls.

-- The ruling party has the support of five Congress MLAs. Besides, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML-- with two MLAs each, have already announced their outside support to the maiden TVK government.

-- Further, a section of AIADMK MLAs, about 30 of them who are led by senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam and opposed to party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, have announced support to the government.

-- Those AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to Palaniswami have said that they will vote against the government and warned that anti-defection would apply to party MLAs going against the diktat.

READ FULL STORY HERE

DMDK, VCK question appointing astrologer as OSD

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over the appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister’s Office, days after the TVK government took charge. "What message are you sending to the youth," she asked.

 “If he is your Rajaguru, you should keep him personally. But bringing him into a high government position is strongly condemnable,” she said.

The DMDK MLA also alleged attempts of horse trading of legislators.

READ HER FULL SPEECH HERE

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VCK MLA Vanni Arasu also took a veiled swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, saying the government should prioritise scientific thinking over astrology. "The government should not encourage astrology or black magic," he said.

However, he reiterated support for the TVK government and expressed confidence that it would win the trust vote and complete its full term.

He also appealed to TVK govt to bring law against superstition like Maharashtra, Karnataka.

Congress agrees to back TVK govt as trust vote proceedings underway

Floor test underway

floor test
CM Vijay

Key Events

TVK govt faces floor test: What you need to know

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