LIVE | Tamil Nadu floor test: Udhayanidhi slams TVK for taking AMMK MLA's support despite anti-BJP stand; says CM Vijay surviving on “loaned MLAs”; leads DMK MLAs' walkout

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over the appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister’s Office, days after the TVK government took charge. "What message are you sending to the youth," she asked.
“If he is your Rajaguru, you should keep him personally. But bringing him into a high government position is strongly condemnable,” she said.
The DMDK MLA also alleged attempts of horse trading of legislators.
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VCK MLA Vanni Arasu also took a veiled swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, saying the government should prioritise scientific thinking over astrology. "The government should not encourage astrology or black magic," he said.
However, he reiterated support for the TVK government and expressed confidence that it would win the trust vote and complete its full term.
He also appealed to TVK govt to bring law against superstition like Maharashtra, Karnataka.
Congress agrees to back TVK govt as trust vote proceedings underway
Floor test underway