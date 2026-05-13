Vijay assured of pass mark, real test today for Edappadi, AIADMK

“The AIADMK was founded to oppose the DMK and has fought against it for more than five decades. If we align with the DMK, the party itself will cease to exist,” Shanmugam said.

The meeting of the AIADMK ‘legislature party’ formally resolved to support the TVK government in the Assembly, he said, adding that the MLAs have elected Velumani as the leader of the legislature party, C Vijayabaskar as whip, Hari as deputy leader, and R Kamaraj as secretary. Letters to this effect have already been submitted to the pro tem Speaker.

Asserting that they have no intention of splitting the party, Shanmugam urged Palaniswami to convene the party’s general council at the earliest. According to party bylaws, the power to convene the general council rests with the general secretary, presidium chairman, and if one-fifth of the council seeks the meeting.

However, the EPS faction has struck a defiant note. Senior leader

Agri SS Krishnamoorthy, whom Palaniswami had appointed the whip, and OS Manian said legislators loyal to Palaniswami would vote against the TVK. Krishnamoorthy said none who won on AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol should defy the whip’s order. Manian dismissed reports that Palaniswami had held alliance talks with the DMK, terming them “false propaganda.”

Meanwhile, citing the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench verdict in the Shiv Sena split case, AIADMK Advocates Wing Secretary IS Inbadurai said only the official leadership of a political party had the authority to appoint the legislative whip and legislators could not convene separately to appoint one on their own.

TVK legislator JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday was unanimously elected as Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. A former AIADMK veteran with stints as MLA in the past, Prabhakar joined the TVK in January.