Premalatha raises horse-trading allegations during confidence motion debate

Referring to Vijay’s earlier remarks that there was no need for anyone to “cover their face” in his administration, she questioned who had travelled with their face covered to meet the Chief Minister and sought an explanation from him. “If the reason was horse-trading, there can be no greater embarrassment to this historic Assembly,” she said.

Premalatha also criticised the appointment of Ricky Rathan Pandit as Political Special Officer to the Chief Minister, alleging that he was being treated as Vijay’s “rajaguru”. She said that if he was only a personal adviser, he could have been retained in a private capacity, but questioned the message being sent to youngsters by appointing him to a high government position.

Stressing that words and actions must remain consistent, she said the youth had entrusted power to the present government with faith in democracy and expected it to set an example for future generations. She urged the government to function honestly and transparently and uphold people’s faith in democracy.

Concluding her speech, Premalatha said the administration should emerge as a model government for the youth and future generations and conveyed greetings on behalf of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and its founder Vijayakanth.