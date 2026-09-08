Kumbakonam woman rescued from Kuwait reaches city, cautions against agents

Prema of Cholapuram, near Kumbakonam, is a widow with two daughters. Through agents from Kallakurichi, she had gone to Kuwait for domestic work about 10 months ago. She was harassed by agents in Kuwait who made her work for over 20 hours a day without the salary she was promised. Prema said that she was promised 120 Kuwaiti dinars per month but was never paid the agreed amount.

She had worked in two or three houses in Kuwait. When she requested to be sent back home, the agents demanded Rs 2 lakh. She further claimed that she was threatened that she would not be sent back to India unless she paid the money. The agents locked her inside a separate room and denied her proper food and drinking water.