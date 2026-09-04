Indian embassy in Kuwait helps Tamil Nadu domestic worker in distress

In the video, the woman – identified as Vanitha from Tamil Nadu – appealed to the authorities in her home state to help her return to India.

Responding to a question on the issue during his regular press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the embassy has extended her a helping hand.

"As soon as our embassy became aware of this issue, it offered assistance," Jaiswal said.

"She is currently at our embassy. We remain committed to doing our best for the well-being, safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad," he said.