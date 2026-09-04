Kallakurichi woman seeks rescue from Kuwait, alleges abuse

KALLAKURICHI: A domestic worker from Kallakurichi district has sent an SOS video from Kuwait, alleging ill-treatment by her employers and appealing to Indian authorities to rescue her, fearing for her life.
The woman, who said she travelled to Kuwait three months ago through an employment agent, appeared in a widely circulated video from a cramped room with her head covered.
She alleged that she had been denied proper food for more than 50 days and not paid her salary for the past two months.
"They are torturing me and treating me very cruelly... I request the Collector madam (J E Padmaja) and the SP madam (Shahnaz I) to somehow rescue me alive and help me return to my motherland," she said in the video with folded hands.
"Please save me and take me back somehow. I am unable to bear this. I am afraid they will kill me," she alleged.
In another video, the woman's mother, identified as Vennila, appealed to the district administration for immediate intervention.
She alleged that an employment agent had misled the family about the job conditions and said her daughter, a mother of two teenagers, was in distress.