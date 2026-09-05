Police book agent after Tamil Nadu woman's SOS video leads to her rescue in Kuwait

Responding to the viral video, officials swiftly intervened in the matter on Friday. In the clip, the woman, identified as Vanitha, pleaded for her life and talked about extreme cruelty, starvation, and unpaid wages she endured at the hands of her overseas employers.

"I am Vanitha, who had sought the Indian Embassy's help to rescue me. Now, I am in the Indian Embassy. Thank you, Indian Embassy. I have good dress and good food now," she said in a follow-up video, supposedly recorded inside the embassy.