Krishnagiri cracker unit blast: PESO officials probing the incident

CHENNAI: The officials of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) are probing the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in Krishnagiri district, where nine persons, including three women, were killed in an explosion on Saturday morning.

As per the reports, at least fifteen people were seriously injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, police said.

Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore earlier on Saturday said that the blast occurred inside the firecracker factory owned by 46-year-old Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Krishnagiri district revenue officials are inspecting the residential houses around the accident site in the Pazhayapettai area and the district town police are also probing the incident.

Earlier, State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani visited the hospital, where the eleven victims of the blast were undergoing treatment, and announced solatium.

On Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced solatium to the kin of the deceased and the injured and State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani to oversee and expedite the relief activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of nine persons. Governor RN Ravi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of valuable lives in the mishap.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his condolences and urged the State government to ensure that all safety norms were complied with. AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran and the expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala also condoled the deaths.