TN Guv condoles victims of firecracker unit explosion in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the firecracker unit explosion in Krishnagiri district.

He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the loss of valuable lives in the mishap at the firecracker godown in Boganapalli, Krishnagiri District. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured." (sic)

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the death of the nine persons and also announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. In a statement, he also announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh each to those who suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and ₹50,000 each for those who sustained minor injuries. The compensation will be released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The CM stated that he had sent Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani to the spot to oversee the relief measures and has also instructed that special care be provided to those who are undergoing treatment at the hospital

According to reports, three houses nearby were damaged due to the explosion that occurred at a privately-owned fireworks godown at Pazhayapettai in Krishnagiri district. Nine persons have died so far and several were injured and admitted to Krishnagiri GH, where the condition of some is stated to be critical.

Krishnagiri police officers confirmed to the media that rescue operations are underway and the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.