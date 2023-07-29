Eight die due to explosion in firecracker unit in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: In a bizarre accident in a fire cracker unit at Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, eight people died and several were injured.

According to Thanthi TV reports, three houses nearby were damaged due to the explosion.

Krishnagiri police officers confirmed to the media that rescue operations are underway and the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

On Tuesday, two women workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district.

Inputs from IANS