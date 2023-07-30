9 die in cracker unit blast; PM, CM announce relief

KRISHNAGIRI: Nine people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Krishnagiri district on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time,” the PMO said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to State, too, condoled the death of eight persons. Governor RN Ravi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of valuable lives in the mishap.

Condoling the loss of lives in the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced solatium to the kin of the deceased and the injured and deputed Minister R Chakrapani to oversee and expedite the relief activities.

“I have ordered the officials to provide Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of those who died, Rs one lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund,” Stalin said.

The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured, police said.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, police added.

On July 25, two women workers had died in another explosion at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi.