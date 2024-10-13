Kavarapettai Rail mishap: After restoration works, normal EMU service to begin on Monday morning

CHENNAI: Restoration works after the train accident of the Mysuru-Darbhanga express are expected to be completed fully by Sunday night and the frequency of the suburban trains in Chennai Chennai Central – Gummidipoondi section is now being operated at a frequency of one hour due to the accident would be operated back to the normal day time gap of 20 minutes from Monday morning.

An official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said, "The track works in both main lines are completed and up and down trains are operated from Sunday morning. Track loop line works are yet to be completed which will be completed by Sunday night 11 pm."

The damaged coaches would be taken within a week to Tondiarpet and Basin Bridge Yards and to be condemned said the official.

When asked about the condition of the three passengers in Perambur railway hospital he informed that two people were discharged and one person who has minor head injuries is still in the hospital and is anticipated to discharge soon.

The second down (DN) line was given track fit at 07.00 am with overhead equipment (OHE) works completed at 08.00 am and signalling reconnection works completed at 08.30 am, Train No 12482 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Shalimar Coromandel Express passed the Kavaraipettai accident spot at 09.08 am on Sunday.

Hence main line train traffic stands restored in the section in record time after the accident, said a Southern Railway press release.

The first EMU train service up to Gummidipoondi was operated at 08.40 am on Sunday.

EMU trains were operated as passenger specials up to Minjur on Saturday on account of restoration works being carried out at Kavaraipettai railway station.