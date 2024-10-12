Kavarapettai train accident: Train traffic partially restored

CHENNAI: After hours of restoration works, Train No. 12434 successfully passed through the Kavaraipettai Railway Station on the UP mainline at 9.05 pm, indicating the partial restoration of train traffic following the recent accident.

On Friday at 8:30 PM, Train No. 12578, Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, collided with a stationary goods train at the Kavaraipettai railway station in the Chennai rail division.

All injured passengers were promptly admitted to government hospitals.

They are reported to be in stable condition, with several already discharged.