Ex-rebels likely to issue EPS ultimatum on district secretary posts, may quit

Party sources claimed that more MLAs could resign if the differences remain unresolved, as SP Velumani, Natham Viswanathan, and the team are expected to issue an ultimatum to the party chief, seeking the restoration of their district secretary posts.

Even though the MLAs aren't saying it openly, they are said to be unmindful of joining TVK if Edappadi Palaniswami doesn't budge on their demands. The camp's one-point agenda is the restoration of their district secretary posts.