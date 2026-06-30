Ex-rebels likely to issue EPS ultimatum on district secretary posts, may quit

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been forced to face barrages amid the resignation of Karur legislator MR Vijayabhaskar, with some of the former rebels deciding to shoot off a joint letter demanding pre-poll result status quo in their party positions.
Party sources claimed that more MLAs could resign if the differences remain unresolved, as SP Velumani, Natham Viswanathan, and the team are expected to issue an ultimatum to the party chief, seeking the restoration of their district secretary posts.
Even though the MLAs aren't saying it openly, they are said to be unmindful of joining TVK if Edappadi Palaniswami doesn't budge on their demands. The camp's one-point agenda is the restoration of their district secretary posts.
The latest development comes days after Palaniswami restored organisational responsibilities to several leaders who had rebelled against his leadership following the Assembly election defeat but did not reinstate them to the influential district secretary posts.
While SP Velumani was appointed deputy general secretary, several other former ministers and MLAs were accommodated as organising secretaries and joint secretaries of the Propaganda Wing. However, the district secretary posts, considered the party's most influential organisational positions at the grassroots level, were not restored to the rebels.
Sources said the decision has left several senior leaders dissatisfied. While most of the dissident MLAs later returned to the AIADMK fold, several of them are seeking restoration of both their organisational and district secretary positions.
The development comes amid continuing exits from the party. Karur MLA and former minister MR Vijayabhaskar resigned from the Assembly on Monday, days after being appointed joint secretary of the Propaganda Wing. His decision follows Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar's call to resign from the post and quit the party.