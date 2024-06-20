Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: As more people who consumed spurious liquor die, toll rises to 40

CHENNAI: The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case has risen to 40 on Thursday afternoon. According to Thanthi TV reports, 23 people who were admitted at Kallakurichi Government Hospital and three people at Pondicherry's Jipmer Hospital have now succumbed, following consumption of methanol-mixed arrack. Meanwhile, in Villupuram Government Hospital, four admitted have died while nine have died at Salem Salem Government Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today directed officials to notify a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the Kallakurichi deaths.

The chief minister also announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of 34 people who died after consuming illicit arrack in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on Wednesday. Also, he announced Rs 50,000 assistance to those who are being treated in hospitals.

Further, the CM said the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a report on the hooch tragedy following inspection.

Meanwhile, three accused - Govinda Raj, alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, and brother Damodaran - were arrested for selling spurious liquor in Karunapuram. Police have also seized 200 litres of pocket liquor that contained high levels of methanol.

Following the deaths, District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath was shunted out and SP Samaysingh Meena and several lower-level officials were placed under suspension on Wednesday. CM Stalin had also issued orders to transfer the case to the CB-CID and assured that such crimes would be dealt with with an iron fist.

Presently, Public Works Minister EV Velu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian are camping in Kallakurichi to render help to the affected people.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who skipped the opening session of the state legislative assembly today is expected to meet the victims' family members today.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on the other hand urged the state government to investigate the relationship of DMK MLAs with illicit liquor traders. Anbumani also alleged that that one of the arrested persons from Karunapuram, Kannukutty alias Govindaraj, had erected a banner congratulating DMK MP Malaiarasan for winning from Kallakurichi constituency in the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam held the Tamil Nadu government responsible for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. "The CM should take moral responsibility for the deaths and resign," said Panneerselvam who reached Kallauruchi along with his supporters and MLAs R Vaithilingam and P Manoj Pandian.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay also blamed the government for the incident and demanded that the state take tough precautionary measures.

In May last year, Tamil Nadu witnessed twin hooch tragedies where 17 people were killed in Chengalpattu and Villupuram. The police have claimed that in 2023, they seized 2.5 lakh litres of illicit liquor and arrested 55,173 persons, indicating an average seizure of five litres from each of the accused.

