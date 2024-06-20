As death toll rises to 35, Panneerselvam demands CM Stalin's resignation

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam held the Tamil Nadu government responsible for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed 35 lives so far, and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to resign.

"The hooch tragedy has exposed that the entire government machinery has failed miserably in eradicating the illicit sale of spurious liquor, resulting in the death of over 30. The CM should take moral responsibility for the deaths and resign," said Panneerselvam who reached Kallauruchi along with his supporters and MLAs R Vaithilingam and P Manoj Pandian.

“We will flag this issue in the ongoing assembly session,” he further said.

Over 35 people have died as of Thursday afternoon while 109 others who reportedly consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol in the Karunapuram area were admitted to the Kallakurichi government medical college hospital after they complained of nausea and stomach ache.

On Wednesday, with reports of the hooch tragedy coming in, the state government swung into action and shunted out the district collector while the SP and several lower-level officials were placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, Govinda Raj, alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, and brother Damodaran were arrested for selling spurious liquor in the Karunapuram area of the district. Police have also seized 200 litres of pocket liquor that contained high levels of methanol.