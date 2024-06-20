CM Stalin announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs. 10 Lakh each to the families of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy victims.

With the death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor case going up to 33 on Thursday morning, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, who held an emergency meeting at the Chennai Chief Secretariat regarding the issue of spurious liquor, has ordered to pay Rs.10 lakh each to the families of those who died after drinking spurious liquor and Rs.50 thousand each to those hospitalized.

On Wednesday, with reports of the hooch tragedy coming in, the state government swung into action and shunted out the district collector while the SP and several lower-level officials were placed under suspension.

At least 33 have died as of Thursday morning while 109 others who reportedly consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol in the Karunapuram area were admitted to the Kallakurichi government medical college hospital after they complained of nausea and stomach ache.

Meanwhile, Govinda Raj, alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, and brother Damodaran were arrested for selling spurious liquor in the Karunapuram area of the district. Police have also seized 200 litres of pocket liquor that contained high levels of methanol.