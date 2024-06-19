Hooch kills at least 13 in Kallakurichi; SP suspended, Collector shunted out

CHENNAI: Over a dozen people died and at least six are battling for life after consuming illicit liquor mixed with methanol in Kallakurichi, following which the district Collector was shunted out and the Superintendent of police and several lower-level officials were placed under suspension, on Wednesday.

Hours after the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued orders to transfer the case to CB-CID and assured that such crimes would be dealt with an iron fist.

Several people whose condition is serious were rushed to JIPMER in Puducherry and Salem government hospital for better medical care, while a person who allegedly sold arrack to the victims was arrested.

According to the statement issued by the government, initial investigation by the police and revenue department revealed that the victims might have consumed arrack. A person identified as K Kannukutti (49) was arrested and an analysis of about 200 litres of arrack seized from him revealed the presence of methanol. The bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, it added.

About 26 persons of Karunapuram colony were admitted to Kallakurichi govt medical college hospital after they complained of nausea and stomach ache. Of them, Praveenkumar (26) died due to stomach ache around 3 am Wednesday, and Suresh (40) and Sekar (59) died while undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, Collector Shravankumar Jatawat has been shunted out and replaced with MS Prashanth. Kallakurichi SP Samay Singh Meena was placed under suspension and Rajat Chaturvedi was appointed as his replacement.

Kallakurichi Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) DSP Tamilselvan, PEW inspector Kavitha, Tirukovilur PEW inspector Pandiselvi, and Tirukovilur inspector Ananthan were among the nearly a dozen police officials who were suspended in the aftermath of the hooch tragedy.

Ordering the transfer of the case probe to CB-CID, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Perpetrators of the crime have been arrested. Action has been initiated against the official who failed to prevent it.”

“Crimes like this that ruin the society would be crushed with an iron fist,” the Chief Minister said, assuring that the government would initiate immediate action if people report about those involved in such crimes.

Stalin deputed senior ministers EV Velu and Ma Subramanian to assist the persons undergoing treatment at Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital. Governor RN Ravi and Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and condolences to the bereaving families.

Immediately after the hooch tragedy, a special team of doctors from government medical college hospitals in Villupuram, Salem and Tiruvannamalai were rushed to Kallakurichi, even as 18 of the victims were rushed to JIPMER in Puducherry for treatment.

Six people were sent to Government Salem Medical College Hospital for critical treatment. State Health Department project director Govindarao and Director of Medical Education have been rushed to Kallakurichi.

Reacting to the incident, PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to own up the responsibility for the deaths. He alleged that the police department and the government were unable to rein in the sale of illicit liquor, and also urged the government to provide Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the kin of the deceased.

BJP State president K Annamalai said on X, "It is heart-wrenching to see the parents cry out of the pain of losing their child and wife losing her husband due to the consumption of illicit liquor. DMK has not learnt their lesson after the 22 hooch deaths last year and their misgovernance has led to five more deaths today. There is zero accountability in the DMK government and ministers do not fear consequences for posing with illicit liquor sellers. (sic)”