TVK chief Vijay slams DMK over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, urges state to take strict action

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Thursday slammed the ruling DMK government over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and urged it to take strict action to prevent future incidents.

"The news of deaths of more than 25 people after consuming illicit liquor in Karunapuram area of ​​Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to God for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment," the actor tweeted on 'X'.

He also recalled the twin hooch tragedies which happened in May last year where 17 people were killed in Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

Blaming the state government's administration for the tragic incident, he said, "The fact that such an incident has occurred again shows the indifference of the government administration when the people haven't fully recovered from the tragedy of losing many lives due to the same incident last year."

"I strongly request the Tamil Nadu government to take strict precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," the actor urged.

At least 33 have died as of Thursday morning while 109 others who reportedly consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol in the Karunapuram area were admitted to the Kallakurichi government medical college hospital after they complained of nausea and stomach ache on Wednesday.

Following the deaths, District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath was shunted out and SP Samaysingh Meena and several lower-level officials were placed under suspension on Wednesday. MS Prashanth has been appointed as the new Collector while Rajath Chaturvedi is the new superintendent of police.

Meanwhile, Govinda Raj, alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, and brother Damodaran were arrested for selling spurious liquor in the Karunapuram area of the district. Police have also seized 200 litres of pocket liquor that contained high levels of methanol.