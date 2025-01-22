Jayakumar slams IIT-M Director Kamakoti for spreading unscientific and harmful ideas

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar criticised the director of IIT-M, V Kamakoti, for his remarks that cow urine (Komiyam) has antibacterial properties, stating that if Kamakoti wishes to drink it, he is free to do so. However, he should refrain from promoting such anti-scientific ideas.

“A renowned institute, ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) – Indian Veterinary Research Institute, conducted research and found that cow urine contains harmful bacteria, advising against human consumption. If he (Kamakoti) wants to drink it, let him do so, but he should stop spreading such claims (to the public),” Jayakumar said in response to a question regarding Kamakoti’s comments during a Pongal festival programme on January 15 in Chennai.

The issue gained significant attention after a video clip of Kamakoti remarks on cow urine went viral. Minister K Ponmudy, rationalists, and doctors strongly condemned Kamakoti for his “irrational remarks” and called for his resignation. However, Kamakoti stood by his statements, reiterating them at a press conference on Monday and claimed that research papers supported his theory. Former Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her support for Kamakoti, adding that cow urine was not as harmful as liquor sold in TASMAC outlets.

Joining the debate, Jayakumar lambasted the IIT-M director and advised him not to spread such false information that would be harmful to the society.





