Sack IIT-M director for making unscientific remarks hailing cow urine, CPM urges Education ministry

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam urged the Union education ministry on Monday to remove V Kamakoti from the director post of IIT-Madras for his unscientific remark hailing the medicinal benefits of 'gaumutra'.

"The director of the premier higher technical education institution boasting about the so-called benefits of cow urine will only help to develop an unscientific view among the people. This will lead to people losing faith in scientific and technological innovations and scientific perspectives and developing superstitions. The words and actions of Kamakoti are becoming increasingly apparent, to the point where it is difficult to tell the difference between an IIT director and an RSS propagandist," he said in a statement.

Pointing out that researchers at the Indian Veterinary Institute have stated that cow urine is harmful to health, he demanded the removal of Kamakoti from the director post. He sought the withdrawal of degrees awarded to him, including the doctorate. "Kamakoti's use of his position as Director of IIT-Madras to promote RSS propaganda is dangerous for the democratic environment of the State. It proves that the BJP government is turning research institutes and other autonomous institutions into RSS hubs," he said.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, too, condemned Kamakoti for his unscientific remark. He said that at a time when modern science has brought about amazing discoveries in medicine, it is irresponsible of Kamakoti to make such remarks. "The medicinal properties of cow urine have not yet been scientifically confirmed," he added.