IIT-M director Kamakoti’s cow urine remarks misleading, condemns doctors’ association

CHENNAI: Condemning IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakotiover his comments on the medicinal benefits of cow urine (komiyam), the Doctors Association for Social Equality also stated that the statement is unscientific and misleading.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti claimed that cow urine has antibacterial properties and can cure fever within 15 minutes. Refuting his claims, the doctor's association said that such information encourages people to consume cow urine to treat fever, which in turn can result in serious health complications.

The association urged the public to seek medical attention immediately if they are down with a fever and not rely on unproven remedies like cow urine.

Highlighting that cow urine can contain pathogens like E Coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter, Dr GR Ravindranath, general secretary of the Doctors Association for Social Equality said it can lead to urinary tract infections, diarrhoea, and other illnesses.

It is to be noted that cow urine may also contain harmful bacteria like Leptospira which can cause leptospirosis.

Several studies including those conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have found no scientific evidence to support the claim that cow urine has medicinal properties.

“The Doctors Association for Social Equality requests the public to ignore Kamakoti's comments and not consume cow urine as a treatment for any illness. Instead, they should seek medical attention from qualified healthcare professionals,” said Dr Ravindranath.

