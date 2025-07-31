Inspector Kasi Pandian threatened Kavin to end relationship, alleges victim’s father 

CHENNAI: Kavin’s father has accused Palayamkottai police inspector Kasi Pandian of playing a direct role in his son’s murder.

He claims that Kasi Pandian informed the accused, Surjith, about Kavin’s travel plans from Chennai to Tirunelveli.

He also alleged that Kasi Pandian forced Surjith to surrender after the murder and had close links with him, including belonging to the same caste, said a Maalaimalar report.

According to Kavin’s father, the inspector held a caste-based panchayat and pressured Kavin to end his relationship.

He says Kasi Pandian even called and issued death threats to his son.

“He is not a police officer, he is a gang leader,” the father said, demanding his suspension.

There are also claims that Kasi Pandian and Surjith’s parents worked together in the same department.

Similar allegations have come up in a 2023 murder case involving BJP functionary Jagan, where the inspector was accused of holding another caste panchayat to influence the case.

Kavin Selvaganesh, the 27-year-old victim, was employed as an engineer with a software firm in Chennai.

Surjith’s sister and Kavin were known to each other, and the preliminary probe indicated that the murder may be its fallout, the police said.

According to the police, on July 27, Surjith invited Kavin to his home for a discussion.

Trusting him, Kavin went along with him.

But en route, Surjith abruptly stopped his two-wheeler, pulled out a sickle, and indiscriminately attacked Kavin.

Though Kavin attempted to flee, Surjith overpowered him and hacked him to death.

Meanwhile, Surjith, arrested in connection with the murder, was on Wednesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The accused was produced in the Second Additional Sessions Court in Tirunelveli.

Kavin’s family has refused to accept his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, demanding the arrest of Surjith’s parents who have also been named as accused in the FIR.

While Surjith’s father was arrested, his mother Krishnakumari is still at large.