Dalit techie killed over inter-caste relationship in Tirunelveli; kin stage protest

TIRUNELVELI: Enraged by the murder of a Dalit youth, C Kavin Kumar (26), a software engineer, at KTC Nagar near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Sunday, relatives of the victim lodged protests at Eral and Mukkani in Thoothukudi district on Monday, seeking justice.

Kavin, a resident of Arumugamangalam, Thoothukudi district, was murdered in broad daylight by a member of the dominant caste over a love affair.

Earlier, both Kavin and the girl, who is currently employed in a private Siddha clinic at KTC Nagar, had known each other since school days.

Kavin revealed his love to the girl, who resides near KTC Nagar, and the affair bloomed for years. Later on, at one point, the girl distanced herself from the youth. Her brother Surjith (24) also warned Kavin to give up on the relationship. Despite the warning, Kavin met the girl at the clinic.

This instigated Surjith to hatch a plot to kill Kavin. On the fateful day when Kavin accompanied his grandfather to the clinic, Surjith followed him and picked up a quarrel and warned him to shun the relationship with his sister.

This heated up and took a violent turn with Surjit killing Kavin. Surjith sprayed chilli powder on Kavin’s face before hacking him to death with a machete that was hidden in his bike.

In the wake of the murder, Surjith surrendered before the Palayamkottai police, sources said.

The aggrieved relatives of the victim claimed that Surjith’s parents abetted in the murder of Kavin and sought criminal action against them.

His parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, are Sub-Inspectors employed in the TSP Battalion in Rajapalayam and Manimuthar.

The two sub-inspectors who are under investigation have been moved from active duty to the waiting list, sources said.

Meanwhile, the relatives refused to accept the body until action was taken against Surjith’s parents.

Palayamkottai police filed a case against Surjith and his parents under various Sections including SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Surjith was remanded in judicial custody, sources said.

Police recovered Kavin's body for an autopsy and have intensified the investigation based on the surveillance footage.