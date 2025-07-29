Thirumavalavan demands TN govt enact special law to curb honour killings

CHENNAI: In the wake of the brutal murder of 26-year-old Dalit youth Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli district, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately enact a special legislation, specifically targeting honour killings.

The Indian Law Commission has already highlighted the need for a dedicated law to curb honour killings and has framed guidelines for the same.

However, these remain unimplemented. The Tamil Nadu government must act without delay to introduce specific legislation addressing honour killings, Thiruma said in a statement referring to the murder of the software engineer, a resident of Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district.

Expressing shock over the recurring incidents of honour killings, particularly rampant in the southern districts of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, the VCK leader called for the establishment of a special intelligence unit to tackle such heinous crimes.

“This is a plea I have made repeatedly,” he said.

The gruesome murder occurred on Sunday morning.

The victim had known the accused, Surjit’s sister, since their school days. The girl’s family belongs to the Most Backward Class community.

Noting that the accused’s parents are police personnel, Thiruma demanded that the case be transferred to the CBI and called for the immediate arrest of Surjit’s parents, who allegedly orchestrated the killing. He further urged the government to dismiss them from service.

