EV Velu under scanner in first big DVAC move against DMK under TVK rule

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a disproportionate assets and corruption case against former Tamil Nadu minister and senior DMK leader EV Velu, 10 Highways Department officials, and a contractor over alleged misappropriation of funds through payments made for road works that were allegedly not executed in 2022.
This the first anti-graft case against any former ministers after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK stormed into power, defeating the DMK in the Assembly elections.
Sleuths from the DVAC, now headed by ADGP A Arun who was once considered closed to the DMK, carried out raids in at least 14 places linked to Velu and other accused in the case.
According to the FIR (Crime No. 3/2026 of the Special Investigation Cell), the case has been registered under various provisions of the law, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The complaint was filed based on a petition submitted by Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam.
The FIR names Velu, who was then Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, along with serving and former engineers of the Highways Department and contractor Sankaranand Infra. Investigators allege that the officials, in collusion with the contractor, authorised payments for road improvement works without the work being carried out.
The complaint states that although the contract for road works in Karur was awarded for about Rs 7 crore in March 2022, payments amounting to Rs 3.23 crore were released on March 25 and 28 despite the works allegedly remaining incomplete. It also alleges that around Rs 1.5 crore was similarly released for two NABARD-funded road projects in Karur without execution of the works.
The complainant sought criminal action against the public servants and contractors involved, seizure of records such as measurement books, quality certificates and bills, and a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities.