I initiated Cauvery talks plan, was prepared to face any humiliation: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Breaking his silence over the plan to visit Bengaluru for talks with his Karnataka counterpart on the contentious Cauvery issue, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday (August 7) said it was he who proposed discussions with neighbouring State as he saw some hope for a positive outcome.
When the situation in Karnataka grew tense after Kannada activists took to the street, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged Vijay to postpone the visit to a later date when the atmosphere is conducive for a discussion.
Replying to the special calling attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Assembly, Vijay said the TVK-led government would never compromise on Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery and would continue its legal battle against the proposed Mekedatu dam project.
"When enemy countries hold talks to resolve disputes, what is wrong with neighbouring states holding discussions? I saw it as a positive step towards resolving the problem," Vijay said.
He acknowledged that several people had expressed reservations over the proposed talks, with some asking what would happen if the attempt ended in humiliation. "Even if I had to face humiliation in that attempt, I was prepared to accept that risk for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that he was willing to bear any criticism for the people.
It will not suffice if newspapers are read; you must listen to the grievances of the farmers
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of Opposition
Describing the Cauvery river as Tamil Nadu's lifeline, Vijay said the government had no intention of playing politics over the issue. "On the Mekedatu issue, we all unanimously adopted a resolution together and sent it to the Prime Minister," he said.
Referring to the recent statement of the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti in the Rajya Sabha that Karnataka did not require prior consent from lower riparian states such as Tamil Nadu to construct the Mekedatu dam, Vijay said the State government immediately wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government not to grant legal or administrative approval for the project.
"Be it the Cauvery water-sharing issue or stopping attempts to build the Mekedatu dam, our government will not yield even a bit. That remains our firm stance," he said.
The Chief Minister also referred to Assembly discussions held in 1969 when Karnataka began constructing dams across the Cauvery basin. Without naming the then DMK government, Vijay said he did not want to indulge in "cheap politics" by questioning who held the Water Resources portfolio at the time or why those projects were allowed. It may be noted that in 1969, Karunanidhi was the State's Water Resources Minister.
I really don't know how those who claim that we are politics itself failed to know this. If they had read the newspapers now and then, they would know what is happening in the country
C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister
He noted that even in 1969, the then opposition leader PG Karuthiruman had favoured talks involving Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the Union government to resolve the dispute, but events had taken a different course thereafter.
"We remain firm in approaching this issue legally, and there is absolutely no change in that," he said. On Udhayanidhi's demand for a special drought relief package for Kuruvai cultivation, Vijay said the government had already sanctioned and distributed a Rs 134 crore special Kuruvai package. "I really don't know how those who claim that we are politics itself failed to know this. If they had read the newspapers now and then, they would know what is happening in the country," he said.
Responding to the comment, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the government should distinguish between the previously announced Kuruvai package and the present demand for drought relief. "It will not suffice if newspapers are read; you must listen to the grievances of the farmers," he said.
Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan said drought relief would normally be considered after assessing the situation until September.
AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also participated in the debate and demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue.