I initiated Cauvery talks plan, was prepared to face any humiliation: CM Vijay

When the situation in Karnataka grew tense after Kannada activists took to the street, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged Vijay to postpone the visit to a later date when the atmosphere is conducive for a discussion.

Replying to the special calling attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Assembly, Vijay said the TVK-led government would never compromise on Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery and would continue its legal battle against the proposed Mekedatu dam project.

"When enemy countries hold talks to resolve disputes, what is wrong with neighbouring states holding discussions? I saw it as a positive step towards resolving the problem," Vijay said.

He acknowledged that several people had expressed reservations over the proposed talks, with some asking what would happen if the attempt ended in humiliation. "Even if I had to face humiliation in that attempt, I was prepared to accept that risk for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that he was willing to bear any criticism for the people.