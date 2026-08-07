Tamil Nadu govt should convene all-party meeting on Mekedatu issue, Opposition demands in Assembly

During the discussion on the calling attention motion, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi said Karnataka was aggressively pursuing the construction of the Mekedatu dam and had taken several steps on the issue over the past month.

"After the TVK-led government assumed office, Karnataka has become more aggressive in pursuing the Mekedatu dam project. Karnataka convened an all-party meeting, which was attended by five former Chief Ministers. However, the Tamil Nadu government has avoided convening an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue," Udhayanidhi said.