Tamil Nadu govt should convene all-party meeting on Mekedatu issue, Opposition demands in Assembly

CHENNAI: The Opposition parties in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday asserted that the government should convene an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu dam issue to arrive at a collective decision on the sensitive matter.
During the discussion on the calling attention motion, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi said Karnataka was aggressively pursuing the construction of the Mekedatu dam and had taken several steps on the issue over the past month.
"After the TVK-led government assumed office, Karnataka has become more aggressive in pursuing the Mekedatu dam project. Karnataka convened an all-party meeting, which was attended by five former Chief Ministers. However, the Tamil Nadu government has avoided convening an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue," Udhayanidhi said.
He said the DMK had been demanding an all-party meeting to demonstrate the unity of political parties in Tamil Nadu, similar to what had been witnessed in Karnataka.