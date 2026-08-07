Mekedatu row in TN Assembly as Udhayanidhi demands all-party meet; CM Vijay defends Karnataka outreach plan

CHENNAI: The Mekedatu dam issue dominated the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday during the discussion on the state Budget, with Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin demanding that the government convene an all-party meeting, while Chief Minister Vijay defended his government's handling of the Cauvery dispute and clarified the proposed Karnataka visit.
The TVK government's first Budget was presented by Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Wednesday, followed by the Agriculture Budget tabled by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth on Thursday. The Assembly is currently holding a discussion on the Budget.
Raising the Mekedatu issue, Udhayanidhi said Karnataka had intensified efforts to execute the project, with leaders across party lines working together and seeking the Centre's support.
According to a Thanthi TV report, he questioned why the Tamil Nadu government had not convened an all-party meeting to jointly oppose the dam and urged the Chief Minister to meet Delta farmers and explain the government's stand.
The Opposition leader also sought clarity on the reported proposal for the Chief Minister to visit Karnataka, asking why the trip did not materialise and whether the Karnataka government's remarks influenced the decision.
Responding in the House, Chief Minister Vijay said the government had no intention of politicising the Cauvery issue, calling it both the lifeline and an emotional issue for Tamil Nadu. He said the state would continue to pursue the matter through legal means and noted that the Assembly had already unanimously adopted a resolution on the Mekedatu issue.
Explaining the proposed Bengaluru visit, Vijay said he himself had suggested holding talks, adding that he was prepared to face any personal embarrassment if it helped safeguard the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu. He maintained that there was nothing wrong in attempting a positive dialogue with a neighbouring state.