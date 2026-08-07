Mekedatu row in TN Assembly as Udhayanidhi demands all-party meet; CM Vijay defends Karnataka outreach plan

The TVK government's first Budget was presented by Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Wednesday, followed by the Agriculture Budget tabled by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth on Thursday. The Assembly is currently holding a discussion on the Budget.

Raising the Mekedatu issue, Udhayanidhi said Karnataka had intensified efforts to execute the project, with leaders across party lines working together and seeking the Centre's support.

According to a Thanthi TV report, he questioned why the Tamil Nadu government had not convened an all-party meeting to jointly oppose the dam and urged the Chief Minister to meet Delta farmers and explain the government's stand.