Take all-party team to PM Modi: Premallatha Vijayakant to CM Vijay

Participating in the debate on the Revised Budget and Revised Agriculture Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, the Vriddhachalam MLA said political parties should remain united on issues concerning Tamil Nadu's rights, including Cauvery water sharing, the Mekedatu project and NEET.

"Karnataka has a duty to release our share of water. We are not seeking surplus water; we are only demanding what rightfully belongs to Tamil Nadu," she said, urging the Chief Minister to take all political parties along while raising the State's concerns before the Centre.