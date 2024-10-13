Heavy rains lash parts of TN; more in the offing, say weathermen

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu in the last couple of days disrupted daily life after it resulted in severe waterlogging and flooding in several regions.

This is likely to continue on Sunday and also the coming days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issuing a forecast for heavy rains due to a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal.

In Madurai, heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning began on Saturday evening, resulting in severe waterlogging on major roads. In one case, a car was almost swept away near the Maninagaram railway footbridge, but the police personnel were able to rescue the occupants safely.

Pudukkottai has also been severely affected, with the rainwater flooding the roads. A toddler was rescued from an auto-rickshaw that was caught in the floodwaters.

Several areas of Tamil Nadu have recorded heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has reported the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring even more heavy rains in the coming days.

According to weather officials, the forthcoming northeast monsoon is likely to bring in above-normal rainfall to southern peninsular states, particularly Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

On October 13, significant rainfall is expected in various districts, including Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, and The Nilgiris. Additionally, reports indicate that rain is likely to occur in 22 districts across Tamil Nadu in the next three hours until 10 am.

The weathermen have forecast moderate rain with thunder and lightning for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, while light to moderate rain is expected in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Erode districts.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as heavy rains continue to impact the region.