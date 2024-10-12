Chennai, TN brace for heavy rainfall as low-pressure trough forming in Bay of Bengal

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring in heavy rains to various parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur may receive heavy rains on October 15, said the heavy rainfall warning issued by the RMC on Saturday.

Also Read: Rain forecast: Orange alert for 11 Tamil Nadu districts from Oct 12-15

The atmospheric circulation that is currently prevailing in the southeast and adjoining Indian Ocean is likely to intensify and become a low-pressure area.

On October 13, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris are expected to receive rains.

The rains are expected to move north on October 14, bringing heavy rains to Cuddalore, Villupuram and adjoining Puducherry Union Territory. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur among other districts in the neighbourhood are also likely to receive rains, said the heavy rainfall warning.

It is likely to become heavy rains in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur on October 15, it added. The next day, the heavy rains are likely to move northwest to lash Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Vellore, while the rest of the western districts will receive rains.

The weather department indicated that the forthcoming northeast monsoon could bring above-normal rainfall to southern peninsular states, particularly Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh and advised residents to prepare for potentially heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Also Read: Yellow warning to 18 TN districts; above-normal rain likely during northeast monsoon: Weather dept

According to the weather department, Tamil Nadu typically receives an average of 44 cm of rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which extends from October to the end of December. This time, the possible impact of La Niña, a weather phenomenon, could result in a change in the pattern of rainfall.

Earlier, the RMC had issued an orange alert for 11 districts in Tamil Nadu from October 12 to October 15.