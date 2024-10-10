Rain forecast: Orange alert for 11 Tamil Nadu districts from Oct 12-15

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon this year is likely to start with a loud bang, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issuing an orange alert for 11 districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain from October 12 to 15.

The low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and adjoining parts of Arabian Sea is likely to move and intensify into a depression, bringing heavy to very heavy rain over Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.

An orange alert has been issued for these districts from October 12 (Saturday) to October 15 (Tuesday).

The weather department has also issued heavy rainfall warning for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, the ghats areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Theni, Dindigul, and The Nilgiris.

The rest of the state might receive light to moderate rain for the next few days.

The light to moderate rain in the last few days that some areas in Chennai and its suburbs received in the last few days is likely to continue, along with thunderstorm activity, during night hours for the next two days.

The fishermen in south Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin area were advised not to venture into the sea till next week, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely.